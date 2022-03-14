Livermore to possibly sever relationship with Russian sister city

The Livermore City Council on Monday will examine its relationship with its Russian sister city, Snezhinsk, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes at the request of the Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco, who sent Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner a letter dated March 4, asking the city to contact Snezhinsk and ask it to "take actions to oppose the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine," according to a staff report for Monday's meeting.

The letter says many municipalities in Russia oppose the invasion, and some may be able to stop conscripts from their cities to join the invasion force.

It also suggests that Livermore consider severing its relationship with Snezhinsk if the city doesn't oppose Russia's invasion.

MORE: No pattern of racial disparity in Livermore traffic stops: report

The Lawrence Livermore Laboratory sponsors the sister city relationship.

The report says Woerner has contacted the lab, asking if it has any concerns over the city possibly severing the relationship.

The lab's response is expected to be made public at Monday's meeting.

Advertisement

The Livermore City Council meets virtually at 7 p.m. Monday and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel or by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88614338361.