Livermore winery seeing effects of supply chain issues

Supply chain issues are hitting every almost industry lately, including wine.

According to one Bay Area winery owner, the problem is not the grapes, it's the bottles.

"It’s a massive issue, the supply chain," said Phil Long, owner of Longevity Wines in Livermore.

"Even on the national side, we’re having a hard problem keeping up with getting the wine in the bottles because we’re just not getting the amount of bottles," continued Long.

He said a container of bottles that used to cost $1,500 now costs $12,000. Close to a 1000% jump, they have no choice but to raise their prices.

Unfortunately, wine lovers aren't the only ones who will see the rise in prices.

Industry experts say beer and liquor prices are also expected to increase due to a shortage of aluminum.