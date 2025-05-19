Expand / Collapse search

Loaded shotgun recovered by CHP after Oakland pursuit

Published  May 19, 2025 8:15pm PDT
California Highway Patrol - Oakland share photo of shotgun recovered after a pursuit. (May 19, 2025) 

OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol in Oakland recovered a loaded shotgun after a pursuit involving a vehicle in Oakland on Friday. 

CHP initiates pursuit 

What we know:

CHP said just before 7 p.m., they spotted a white Acura TLX with no license plate driving recklessly near the intersection of San Leandro Street and 51st Avenue.

Officers attempted a law enforcement stop of the vehicle, but the driver fled, which initiated a pursuit, CHP said. 

The driver eventually stopped at 94th Avenue and Lawlor Street, about 3.5 miles away. Police said the driver exited the vehicle and threw a black bag into some nearby bushes. The suspect hid in a parked RV, where they remained until they eventually surrendered and were taken into custody. 

CHP said the bag the suspect threw in the bushes contained a loaded sawed-off shotgun. When they searched the suspect's vehicle, officers said they found a backpack that had multiple 20-gaugue shotgun shells.  

No other information about the suspect, including their name, was released. The suspect was booked into Santa Rita Jail for felony evasion, resisting arrest and for multiple firearms violations. 

