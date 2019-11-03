Local assistance center to open in Healdsburg for residents affected by Kincade Fire

A local assistance center for Sonoma County residents impacted by the Kincade Fire will open Monday in Healdsburg.

Government agencies and nonprofits will be on hand to answer questions, and offer resources, county officials said. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The center may remain open after Wednesday if needed. All Sonoma County residents can access the services regardless of immigration status, county officials said. Language access services, including Spanish interpretation will be available.

Sonoma County agencies at the assistance center will include Permit Sonoma. They will be there to help property owners understand the permitting process for recovery and rebuilding.

Other departments will include the Human Services Department, which will take applications for CalFresh food benefits and Medi-Cal insurance, and the Community Development Commission to support housing needs.

California State Agencies will include the California Office of Emergency Services, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Insurance, the Employment Development Department, the Franchise Tax Board, the Contractors State Licensing Board and the California Tax and Fee Administration for business tax support.

The Sonoma County Community Organizations Active in Disasters is coordinating nonprofit organization participation at the assistance center. The community organizations group is a coalition of nonprofits that came together in response to the 2017 Fires and is reactivating to respond to needs from the Kincade Fire.

The center will have information on topics related to fire recovery, including debris drop-off locations for non-hazardous waste and dates and times for hazardous waste drop-offs, as well as important health and safety information.

A list of participating LAC agencies and other recovery resources will soon be available at SoCoEmergency.org/recover.

