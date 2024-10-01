Local elections hoping to benefit from high presidential election turnout

article

Voter turnout is critical in every election, but statistics show when there is a presidential race, the numbers are higher.

In fact, according to Fairvote.org, turnout in a presidential election is about 60% and 40% in the midterms. In California, in 2020, the numbers were even higher at about 68%. The big unknown is how that will impact the down ballot races.

According to usvotefoundation.org, in a typical year only a third or more of those voting fill out the entire ballot.

This year, candidate forums are being recorded and posted by Contra Costa Television, The League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley and West Contra Costa and the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

Chris Verdugo is the Operations Director for the Office of Communications and Media and said it's always been a challenge to get out the vote but, "People feel compelled to come out and vote," explained Verdugo. "If it touches their home.'

The forums are pre-recorded and are moderated. The board Chair Karen Mitchoff said in a press release. "The Election Preview offers county residents a non-partisan discussion for our local elections. You can tune in and learn more about candidates and participate in the voting process, so that your voice is heard."

Candidates who participated told KTVU that this year they are seeing an increase in voter engagement. In the race for Contra Costa County Supervisor, candidate Shanelle Scales-Preston says she has had a lot of people coming up to her excited about the election and credited "excitement at the top of the ticket."

Mike Barbanica, who is also running for that seat, says he believes voters are engaged about the impact of local elections.

"People know there's a presidential election," said Barbanica. "But what they're really more concerned about is what is locally happening here that's going to affect their day-to-day lives."

The voters' group is also now working to get voters educated on a new platform 411.org. Shawn Gilbert of the League says California just started using that platform right before the primaries.

"We are trying to play catch up," Gilbert said, The League is also conducting forums which offer ways to decipher between misinformation and disinformation.

You can watch the candidate forums here: https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/9999/Election-Previews-2024

