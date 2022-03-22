Lollapalooza 2022 lineup: Metallica, Green Day, and Dua Lipa to headline Chicago music festival

Metallica, Green Day and Dua Lipa are among the acts headlining this year’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, organizers announced Tuesday.

The four-day festival in Chicago’s sprawling Grant Park begins July 28, and tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

"If you even just kind of are thinking about going to Lolla, with this lineup there's no reason you shouldn't go. We live in the greatest music town in the world. And this is a great example why," said WXRT evening DJ Ryan Arnold.

The schedule of more than 170 bands across eight stages features Lollapalooza’s signature mix of mainstream headliners and indie bands. The global factor is strong with acts from across Europe, South America, Australia and Asia. It also reflects American music hubs like Austin, Nashville and Portland, spanning genres from rock to pop, hip hop and rap to electronic dance.

J. Cole, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo are also on the bill. Several artists will also represent the Chicago music scene in Grant Park this year, including 100 gecs, John Summit, Beach Bunny, Horsegirl, and Jackie Hayes. The full lineup is available on Lollapalooza’s website.

"So I really think the Green Day and Metallica are going to be great. Seeing Doja Cat. I mean, that's going to be an experience for me. And I think there's a lot of people who are going to discover new music that they didn't know about, and also that they didn't know they would really like," said Arnold.

"I just can't stop on this lineup. It's top to bottom incredible," said Lauren O’Neil, 101WKQX On-air Host.

Food from more than 30 local vendors will be available. The festival merch tent will also return.

Also returning this year is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the "interactive music playground" on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops, and a lot of kids’ activities.

This is Lollapalooza’s 31st year in Chicago, returning in 2021, a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the music festival.

"I love the focus on alternative and rock bands. And a lot of the newer bands that we've been playing a lot on one on one WKQK like Bob Moses. Gayle is huge. Her song is absolutely everywhere right now," said O'Neil.

Four-day general admission passes start at $350 with premium packages available for as much as $4,200. Single-day tickets go on sale at a later date. Kids 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

"We're coming out of the winter. Everybody's just ready to just get back to normal. And I mean, one of the biggest normals for Chicago is gathering in Grant park this summer," said O'Neil.