Looters smash windows at electronics stores in Oakland, Emeryville

Police in Oakland and Emeryville are investigating instances of looting at electronics stores Wednesday night.



New video shows windows smashed out at the Best Buy on Mandela Parkway and at the GameStop in Emeryville.

Police responded to the GameStop just after midnight and several suspects ran off. Police made one arrest.

Oakland police were also out at the Hilti hardware store on 98th Avenue, which was also damaged.

This all happened after police in nearby San Leandro were preparing for possible looting.

They said they had credible information about the Bayfair Center Mall being targeted.

In the end, the mall wasn't hit, but many stores boarded up their windows, just in case.

