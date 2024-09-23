Los Altos police release sketch of suspect who assaulted an 89-year-old man

The Los Altos Police Department on Monday released a sketch and description of a man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon on an 89-year-old man.

The victim, a Los Altos resident, has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home following the attack that happened late in the morning or early afternoon of Monday, Sept. 16.

The assault happened in the area of Foothill Expressway and Highway 280. Police did not disclose details of the attack or the weapon that was used.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly 20 to 40 years of age, approximately 6’ tall, 180 pounds, with a thin to average build. The suspect wore a long-sleeve shirt, pants, and possibly a baseball cap.

Police said a witness came forward with the suspect's description after police had initially sent out a bulletin about what had happened last Tuesday.

This is an open and active investigation.