Expand / Collapse search

Los Altos police release sketch of suspect who assaulted an 89-year-old man

By
Published  September 23, 2024 11:19pm PDT
Los Altos
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect who attacked 89-year-old man sought by police in Los Altos

The Los Altos Police Department released the sketch of a male suspect wanted for attacking an 89-year-old man. The attack happened last Monday. The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 6-feet tall and 180 pounds.

LOS ALTOS, Calif. - The Los Altos Police Department on Monday released a sketch and description of a man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon on an 89-year-old man. 

The victim, a Los Altos resident, has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home following the attack that happened late in the morning or early afternoon of Monday, Sept. 16. 

The assault happened in the area of Foothill Expressway and Highway 280. Police did not disclose details of the attack or the weapon that was used. 

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly 20 to 40 years of age, approximately 6’ tall, 180 pounds, with a thin to average build. The suspect wore a long-sleeve shirt, pants, and possibly a baseball cap. 

Police said a witness came forward with the suspect's description after police had initially sent out a bulletin about what had happened last Tuesday. 

This is an open and active investigation. 

Featured

Police release sketch, more info about Stanford hate crime suspect
article

Police release sketch, more info about Stanford hate crime suspect

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office has released more information about a hit-and-run suspect who allegedly struck a Muslim student with his vehicle on the Stanford University campus on Nov. 3.