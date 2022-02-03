Los Gatos 'Party mom' denied bail

A judge on Thursday denied bail for the so-called Los Gatos ‘Party mom.' Shannon O'Connor is accused of hosting alcohol-fueled sex parties for underage teens.

O'Connor faces 39 charges including; child abuse, sexual battery and providing alcohol to minors.

Another teen victim, several parents and O'Connor's ex-husband spoke out, urging the judge to keep her locked up.

The judge called O'Connor manipulative and that she is a flight risk. The Santa Clara County deputy district attorney agreed with the decision, saying O'Connor would pose a threat to public safety if she was released.

MORE: Los Gatos party mom will remain in custody for now

O'Connor has been in jail since her arrest last October.

"The fact that she orchestrated it, set it all up, watched it happen, knew the effect of her actions and then kept going, showed that these felonies qualify as acts of violence," said deputy District Attorney Rebekah Wise.

O'Connor's attorney plans to appeal the judge's decision.

Advertisement

A plea hearing is scheduled for April.