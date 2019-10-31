Lost a pet in the Kincade Fire? There's a FB page that can help

The Kincade Fire has separated countless pets from their families.

A Facebook page has been set up for people who lost their furry friends during the evacuations.

The Kincade Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification page posting pictures of both lost and found pets.

People are posting photos of dogs, cats, goats and other animals. As of Thursday, the group had 1,700 members.

Some of the animals have already been reunited with their owners.

The page is run by volunteers who say they have several years' experience working across multiple counties, including in Shasta, Lake, and Sonoma, to help reunite lost pets with their owners. To contact the group, message the page or email petrescueandreunification@gmail.com.