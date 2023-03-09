Lottery players in Oakland, San Jose each win $2M from scratchers

article

Lucky lottery players in Oakland and San Jose each won $2 million recently with Scratchers tickets purchased at stores, California Lottery officials announced Thursday.

Van Le, representing a group of four people who purchased Scratchers tickets together, won with an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket bought at Way Fay Market and Liquor on Eighth Avenue in Oakland.

In San Jose, Teddy Young also won $2 million with an Instant Prize Crossword ticket bought at The Wine Fountaine on Pearl Avenue.

Lottery officials said three other people also won $1 million Scratchers tickets in California recently -- one in San Diego County, one in Los Angeles County and one in Fresno County.