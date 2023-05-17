Expand / Collapse search

Loud explosions heard in Kyiv, debris causes building fire

Published 
Russia-Ukraine
Associated Press
article

Blue and yellow Ukrainian national flags with names of fallen soldiers are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in central Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine on May 11, 2023. Kyiv remains relatively peaceful as the full scale invasion of Ukra

Expand

KYIV, Ukraine - Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv early Thursday morning, and the city's Military Administration said falling debris caused a fire in a non-residential building.

The scope of the attack against the capital was unclear and there were no further details immediately available. 

Earlier this week, Ukrainian air defenses, bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied systems, thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv, shooting down all missiles aimed at the capital, officials said.

The bombardment, which targeted locations across Ukraine, included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles, the most fired in a single attack in the war so far, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat. 

Featured

Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin in drone attack; Zelenskyy denies
article

Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin in drone attack; Zelenskyy denies

Russia claimed it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin early Wednesday, promising retaliation for what it termed a "terrorist" act.