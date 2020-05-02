Lovers Point reopens for limited use in Pacific Grove

article

The beach at Lovers Point has reopened on a limited basis as of Friday, just over a week after the park and beach were closed to the public to prevent public gatherings and ensure compliance with novel coronavirus physical distancing orders, Pacifc Grove police said.

Entry is available at the stairs closest to the Pacific Grove Recreation Trail to allow ocean access solely for water recreational activities only.

All other Lovers Point entry points remain closed, Police Chief Cathy Madalone said in an announcement.

Nobody will be permitted to sit or lie on the beach and the public must continue to maintain a safe distance from others to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

"The intent of the limited reopening is to allow community members ocean access for recreational activities including surfing, swimming, diving, kayaking and paddle boarding," according to the announcement. "Due to the size of the beach area at Lovers Point, it is not conducive to walking and running activities, which will remain prohibited at this location."

The Pacific Grove Recreational Trail and Ocean View Boulevard remain open and accessible for those practicing social distancing protocols while walking, running and bicycling. In addition, other access points to the ocean are open and available to the public in Pacific Grove.