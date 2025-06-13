Expand / Collapse search

Sold-out SF musical about suspected CEO-killer Luigi Mangione opens Friday

Published  June 13, 2025
San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A musical about the man suspected of shooting and killing the CEO of United Healthcare opens Friday night in San Francisco. 

Described as a comedy-musical, "Luigi: the Musical" follows Luigi Mangione's arrest and his journey as he awaits trial. 

Playwrights found inspiration in the case after finding out crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried and accused sex trafficker Sean "Diddy" Combs are also in the same detention center as Mangione. 

The writers say they're not trying to make light of the accused crimes, or make anyone out to be a hero.

The musical starts Friday at the Taylor Street Theater and runs until June 28.

Tickets sold out last month.

