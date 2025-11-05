Lurie announces new transitional housing for homeless youth

article

Homeless youth in San Francisco have new housing opportunities with the opening of a new transitional housing facility on Otis Street.

Mayor Daniel Lurie on Wednesday announced the opening of 24 studio apartments for adults between the ages of 18 and 24. The apartments at 42 Otis Street are intended to help young people exiting homelessness transition into permanent housing.

Nonprofit organization Five Keys will provide staffing, services and 24-hour front desk coverage for residents.

"Since day one of our administration, we’ve been working to address our city’s homelessness and behavioral health crisis, because those struggling on our streets should have the chance to get better," Lurie said in a press release. "With the opening of new apartments for young people exiting homelessness, we are taking another step to expand housing and services to help San Franciscans move from the streets to stability."

The studio apartments are located near public transportation, which will help residents travel to jobs, school and other essential services.

The backstory:

The announcement is the latest progress in Lurie’s "Breaking the Cycle" plan, his initiative to help address homelessness in San Francisco. Last month he celebrated the opening of Dolores Shelter and Jessie’s Place, which added 50 new beds for people experiencing homelessness and LGBTQ adults seeking shelter.

Lurie earlier this year announced the launch of three new recovery-focused interim housing programs, as well as creating integrated, neighborhood-based street outreach teams and the Breaking the Cycle Fund, which launched with $37.5 million in private funding to help address the needs of the homeless.

"The young people who will call 42 Otis Street home will benefit from a small 24-unit residential community that’s well-supported and that’s committed to helping its residents on their path to independence on belonging, Matt Dorsey, District 6 supervisor said in a press release. "Historically, transitional-aged youth in San Francisco disproportionately reflect our LGBTQ and other marginalized communities. It’s a population for which permanent supportive housing has proven to be especially successful, and I applaud Mayor Lurie and the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing for their work to bring this program to fruition."



