New Sunset supervisor, Alan Wong, sworn in

San Francisco's Sunset District once again has a new supervisor.

Mayor Daniel Lurie swore in Alan Wong to represent the Sunset on Monday. This is the third supervisor for this district since September and on Monday, Supervisor Wong said he's ready to get to work, and is already taking a stand on some of the most important issues facing the Sunset.

Native Sunset resident sworn in

Mayor Lurie swore in the sunset's newest supervisor in front of Supervisor Wong's alma mater, Lincoln High School. Supervisor Wong, a lifelong Sunset resident, California National Guardsman, and City College of San Francisco trustee, said representing his neighborhood is an honor.

"The Sunset is the community I love, and the only home I've known," said Supervisor Wong. "Serving as Supervisor is the greatest honor of my life."

It was less than a month ago that the mayor swore in Beya Alcaraz as supervisor after the Sunset District voted to recall Joel Engardio. Supervisor Alcaraz was on the job for just a week before concerns over business practices and taxes forced her out.

The mayor said his decision to tap Supervisor Wong for the job came after a much more exhaustive background check, and after talking with the people in the Sunset.

"We have a much more thorough vetting process and continue to get community feedback and then that’s what resulted in our new supervisor here," said Supervisor Wong. "Really proud of the appointment. I look forward to working with him in the months and years to come."

Supervisor Wong is facing a controversial vote on the family zoning plan at his first board meeting Tuesday.

Great Highway and Support for family zoning plan

The new supervisor wasted no time saying he doesn't want Sacramento deciding on housing issues in San Francisco, so he will support the family zoning plan, but will work to make sure it's a good fit for the west side.

"I plan to support the family zoning plan and at the same time it is my commitment to fall through with throwing legislation and potential amendments as I gather feedback as I begin my term supervisor for the district," said Supervisor Wong.

The new supervisor also said he voted against Proposition K, which turned the Great Highway into Sunset Dunes Park. He said he's open to revisiting the issue.

"I’ll be meeting with stakeholders that supported both the closure of the Great Highway, and those that supported the compromise and ensure moving forward, before I make any major policy decisions that I have public and trust," said Supervisor Wong.

What they're saying:

Voters who opposed the plan say they're happy to have a voice on the board. "I'm hopeful because at least he said he would think that we need to bring people together and a compromise was working," said Stephen Gorski.

While those who fought for the plan say they worry about the prospect of reopening old divisions, and rolling back something voters citywide supported.

"From a neighborhood perspective, because I live here, and I'm friends with people on both sides of the issue, I wish we would go past that third acrimonious debate and just start working together. If folks have concerns, let's hear them and let's work together on them," said Lucas Lux, president of Friends of Sunset Dunes.

Because of the recall, there will be an election in June for voters to have their say on who should fill the supervisor seat going forward, and then another election in November when the regular supervisor term will be up for re-election.

Supervisor Wong said that he will be running to represent the Sunset in both of those upcoming elections.

