San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio accepts election results as voters recall him from office

As polls closed Tuesday night in the San Francisco special election to recall District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio, an overwhelming 65% of the voters in the first round of results decided to recall the supervisor who had incensed many in his district because he supported the closure of the Great Highway to create oceanfront park in the Sunset neighborhood.

What we know:

Engardio conceded with the following statement: "My time as a supervisor is going to be shorter than expected. I accept the election results. But we can still celebrate because we're on the right side of history. Sunset Dunes is a success. It's good for the environment, it's good for our local economy, it's bringing joy to people of all ages."

The results from the first summary report show a total of 15,468 votes cast by mail-in ballots. None of the votes are from people who voted at the ballot box on Election Day. The voter turnout was at 30% in this initial report, according to the city's data. Another round of results for the Measure A vote is expected to be released Tuesday night at 10 p.m.

The measure needs 50%+1 yes votes to effectively recall the supervisor. But it will be a moot point for the supervisor who has accepted the dismal results.

Engardio said he had no regrets about supporting Prop. K.

"We created something positive. And very soon people are going to wonder what was the controversy about?" Engardio said.

Once the results dropped, a room full of his supporters went quiet.

Mayor's reaction

Mayor Daniel Lurie thanked Engardio for his "years of service and commitment."

"And I want to thank all the District Four residents who made their voices heard and participated in today's special election," Lurie's statement read.

"As I campaigned for mayor last year, I heard countless west side families say what San Franciscans have been feeling for years: that their government is doing things to them, not with them, and that government is not working to make their lives better," the mayor's statement continued.

Lurie added that honest dialogue between constituents and his own office has led to a stronger working relationship with the Board of Supervisors and "a shared feeling that San Francisco is coming back stronger than ever." His statement concluded by noting that he, along with the board will work to create a city where small businesses can thrive, but also one where residents can afford to raise their children.

"As votes are still being counted and the election will be certified in the coming weeks, our team is evaluating next steps for the District Four supervisor seat," Lurie said.

The mayor will appoint someone to fill the remainder of Engardio's term.

Campaign to recall reacts

At a yes on Measure A party in the Sunset District, Lisa Arjes, an organizer and supporter of the measure, spoke with enthusiasm about the early results.

"The district overall felt betrayed and feel that we've sent a strong message to City Hall that we want a representative voice in our government officials," said Arjes. She added that Sup. Engardio has not governed in a transparent way. "Not transparently like he said he would, but behind closed doors. There wasn't a single town hall in the lead up to Prop. K," she said.

She said her campaign found support from the neighboring Richmond District and other residents who felt that the decision made to close the Great Highway to traffic was wrong. Arjes donated more than $41,000 of her own money on the campaign to recall the supervisor.

The backstory:

Proposition K, which passed last November, shut down a two-mile segment of the Great Highway to all vehicles to make way for Sunset Dunes Park.

Prop. K was open to voters throughout the city. The proposition was widely endorsed by other prominent politicians, but in District 4, constituents argued traffic would spill onto their streets and that sparked the recall effort that specifically targeted Engardio.

That recall effort took shape swiftly after Prop. K was approved. City election officials announced in May that there were enough verified signatures for the recall measure to be placed on the ballot.

Only District 4 could vote on Measure A. As many as 50,000 residents in District 4 are registered voters.

The results of this special election that have effectively recalled the supervisor does not mean the Great Highway has a path to reopening for traffic, as the residents already voted to create Sunset Dunes Park, which is already in place.

The other side:

Friends of Sunset Dunes Park issued a statement saying Engardio was courageous for letting San Francisco voters decide how they envisioned the future of the coast.

"Sunset Dunes is already one of the city's most popular parks, bringing joy to tens of thousands of people every week." The statement, by Lucas Lux, president of the organization continued, "More voters in District 4 supported creating the park than voted to recall Joel. As Sunset residents, we know that Sunset Dunes is here to stay and will continue to grow in popularity as it evolves to reach its full potential."

What's next:

We asked Engardio if he plans on serving in public office in the near future. He responded that he plans to spend more time with his husband and some of that time will be spent enjoying Sunset Dunes.

The director of elections in San Francisco told KTVU he will certify the special election results by next week. It then goes to the Board of Supervisors to declare the results. After the results are declared, the mayor has 10 days to name the next interim supervisor.

KTVU's Amber Lee and Betty Yu contributed to this report.