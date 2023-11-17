Macy's window displays come to life with adoptable pets

How much is that doggy in the window?

Dogs and cats from the San Francisco SPCA will benefit from the 37th annual Holiday Windows event at Macy's in Union Square. Shoppers and passersby will spot adoptable puppies and kittens in the store windows while crossing off their shopping lists.

The holiday tradition at Macy's has helped find forever homes for hundreds of pets every year.

This year's goal is to help more than 600 dogs and cats get adopted.

All dogs and cats are free to adopt from the SPCA. All puppies and kittens up to 5 months old will be $100 to adopt.

Holiday Windows runs Thursdays through Sundays, Noon to 5 pm, from November 17 through December 31.

The KTVU and SF SPCA Shelter Animal Toy Drive will collect toys to keep shelter pets entertained while they await their forever homes. To donate, bring any new toys for cats or dogs to the SF SPCA tent in Winter Walk outside the Macy's entrance at Stockton Street and O'Farrell Street on December 16 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.