Madonna postpones San Francisco fall concerts after ICU scare

Live Nation announced Monday that Madonna's North American tour will be rescheduled, forcing the postponement of two of her upcoming San Francisco shows.

This postponement comes after the artist's hospitalization from a serious bacterial infection that landed her in the ICU last month.

Madonna will no longer perform at Chase Center on Oct. 4 and 5 this year, reported Maria Wiles, the communications manager at Chase Center.

The pop star's Chase Center Jan. 14 show for early 2024 is not impacted at this time, however.

Rescheduled dates have not yet been announced, and Live Nation is urging fans to hold onto their tickets, which will be valid for the new tour dates.

Fans will be able to request a refund once new dates announced, Wiles said, or if new dates aren't announced within 60 days.

Madonna's "Celebration" tour was originally scheduled to begin in Vancouver on July 15, but it will now begin with her European leg on Oct. 14 in London. The tour honors the four decades of the singer-songwriter's iconic career.

Madonna's manager first shared news about the musician's serious bacterial infection on June 28, declaring the artist had spent several days in the ICU after being found unresponsive.

"I'm on the road to recovery," the pop artist shared on Instagram Monday in a message to fans, thanking them for their positivity and love. "I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"