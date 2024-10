An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.2 struck northeast of Windsor on Tuesday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at 6 p.m. about 3.2 miles from Windsor, near the Rodgers Creek Fault. It was measured at a depth of 7.3 kilometers.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.