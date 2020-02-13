Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes the coasts of Russia and Japan

article

A powerful earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Russia's Kuril Islands early Thursday morning.

The USGS reports a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit 2:33 a.m. Thursday local time, in an area northeast of Japan.

While shaking was reported in the Japanese island of Hokkaido, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Japan Meterological Agency reported no tsunami threat to Japan, while the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat to Guam and Saipan.

There are 56 islands in the Kuril Islands, with many of them being rock formations.

These islands are part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of fault lines, that leave this region vulnerable to sizeable earthquakes.

