Major earthquake rocks Haiti

(KTVU) -- A major earthquake rocked the western coast of Haiti on Saturday morning.

USGS first reported the quake at magnitude 7.0, but then revised it to magnitude 7.2, about seven and a half miles northeast of the community of Saint-Louis du Sud.

It is located about 90 miles west of the capital city of Port-au-Prince.

People in the capital felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear.

USGS also reports an aftershock measured magnitude 5.2 twenty minutes later.

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

"I woke up and didn't have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street," Verneus said.

Meanwhile, the nation of Haiti is still trying to recover from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7.

Authorities say they have arrested more than 40 people in connection to the attack on his residence, which also injured his wife, Martine Moïse.

A presidential election that was scheduled for September has been pushed back to November 7.

