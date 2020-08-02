Major Oakland power outage prompts numerous elevator rescues

article

A power outage downtown Oakland Sunday night has prompted "numerous" rescues from stalled elevators, Oakland firefighters said.

The outage, which was reported before 3:20 p.m. Sunday, is affecting an area west of Lake Merritt in downtown Oakland.

The Oakland Fire Department estimates about 5,000 customers are without power Sunday night. PG&E had not confirmed that number by 7 p.m. Sunday.

A preliminary estimate by PG&E has an anticipated power restoration time of 7:45 p.m. The cause of the outage is not yet known.