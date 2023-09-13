Major road reopens after crash involving big-rig in Contra Costa

A collision between a big-rig and a van in Contra Costa County caused traffic disruptions on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 10:55 a.m. on Vasco Road, resulting in the closure of both directions of the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 2 p.m. the roadway was reopened.

The collision involved a big-rig truck and a van, the CHP said.

Aerial footage from the scene showed an emergency helicopter airlifting a person from the scene. The video also showed a van with substantial front-end damage and a nearby big-rig.

No additional information is currently available.