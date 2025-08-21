Major San Rafael apartment fire causes 8 injuries, dozens displaced

The Brief An apartment fire on Canal Street in San Rafael injured 8 and displaced 50. Streets in the area were closed. Power was cut to some residents.



Fire crews in San Rafael raced to put out a major apartment fire on Thursday morning, in a blaze that injured at least eight people and displaced 50.

Eight injured in San Rafael fire

San Rafael Fire Chief Robert Sinnott said of the injuries, one person was immediately transported to the hospital.

Two people had injuries that weren't that serious but who were eventually taken to the hospital and four people had minor complaints, he said.

"This was a large fire," he said. "This building was well-involved."

Police had originally said 12 people were injured.

Police Sgt. Justin Graham said the call for the fire came in at 5:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of Canal Street along the San Rafael Creek.

Crews performed "a couple" of rescues to get people out, Graham said.

50 displaced

He also said that the fire displaced about 50 people in 19 units, and that the American Red Cross was on scene to help, including many Spanish-speaking personnel. Both the police and fire departments have bilingual speakers.

Dozens of people were standing on the street Thursday morning, trying to figure out what to do and where to go.

San Rafael Fire Department Director of Emergency Services Quinn Gardner said a shelter for displaced residents has been set up at the Boro Community Center at 50 Canal Street.

Roads closed, power cut

In addition, the 500 and 600 blocks of Canal Street were closed for fire crews to complete their mop up.

Because of the fire, power was also cut to many residents living nearby.

It's not clear what started the fire.

San Rafael fire in the 500 block of Canal Street. Aug. 21, 2025