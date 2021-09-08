Parents subdue man at Santa Clara elementary school

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after he walked onto the Bowers Elementary School campus, began approaching children, got into fights with staff and then was subdued by several parents until police came, according to the Santa Clara’s Public Safety Department.

Kyle Quintero, who has listed addresses in San Jose and Santa Clara, was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon on three counts of battery and willful disruption of any student on a school campus.

Efforts to reach Quintero on Wednesday were not immediately successful.

On LinkedIn, a man with the same name lists himself as a sales representative for a wine company with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. A man with the same name and age was also arrested by Santa Clara police for petty theft at the end of August.

Authorities said that about 2:20 p.m., Quintero walked onto the campus on the 2700 block of Barkley Avenue as students were being released from school.

A staff member noted he was acting "erratically and began approaching children," authorities said. Police did not provide specifics as to how he was behaving.

The staff member stopped Quintero and got into a "physical altercation" with him, authorities said.

Quintero then tried to get into a different part of the school and got into another fight with another staff member, police said.

Several parents saw what was going on and helped to restrain Quintero until police arrived.

Quintero was arrested shortly after police arrived.

Preliminarily, there does not appear to be any connection between Quintero and any students or staff on campus, police said.



There were no reported injuries.



