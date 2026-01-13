Young man accused in shooting of Antioch 11-year-old turns himself in

The Brief Ryan Hardy, 23, turned himself in after allegedly shooting 11-year-old girl in the head. Hardy's bail was set at $2.9 million. The girl was not the intended target and remains in critical condition.



A 23-year-old man whom Antioch police had previously identified as the shooter who injured an 11-year-old girl turned himself in to San Francisco County Jail on Monday, police said.

Police didn't immediately say more about his surrendering, or why he chose San Francisco.

Jail records in San Francisco show he is being held on a "felony en route warrant" with bail set at $2.9 million.

What we know:

Ryan Hardy, 23, suspected of shooting an 11-year-old girl in Antioch on Jan. 5, 2026. (photo courtesy Antioch Police Department)

Antioch police said a bullet that was allegedly fired from Hardy's weapon hit the 11-year-old girl in the head on Jan. 5 when she rode in the passenger seat of her family's car. She was a passenger with her father – both were leaving the Delta View Apartments complex just after 12:30 p.m. at 3915 Delta Fair Boulevard.

Police said after shots rang out, her father drove to a nearby shopping center parking lot.

Police Lt. Bill Whitaker said the bullet that struck the girl went through the back windshield, through the headrest and struck the girl in the back of the head.

She was taken to Children's Hospital Oakland, where she remains in critical condition.

Police said the family did not appear to be the intended target.

What we don't know:

Antioch police investigate shooting that left 11-year-old girl shot in head. Jan. 5, 2026

It's unclear what the shooting was about.

Police said they had determined Hardy was the alleged shooter early on through a combination of video surveillance, witness statements, and forensic evidence.

Police had also publicly encouraged Hardy to turn himself in. They reminded anyone who helped him would be subject to arrest for criminal accessory.

Meanwhile, Antioch police have stepped up to help; they cleaned and repaired the family's car damaged in the shooting, sharing photos of their efforts.