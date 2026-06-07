Man allegedly armed with knife arrested near San Jose freeway

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San Jose police on Sunday arrested a man who was allegedly armed with a knife and acting erratically.

San Jose Police Department officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 4200 block of Dove Road on reports of a man armed with a knife, according to a department statement.

"When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was acting erratic and was still armed with a knife," the SJPD said. "After over an hour of negotiating with the suspect, he was taken into custody at approximately 3:29 p.m."

One lane of the freeway was temporarily closed as police negotiated a surrender with the man.

No injuries were reported.