Man allegedly killed in Folsom prison by fellow inmates

A man in custody at Folsom California State Prison was allegedly killed by two fellow inmates on Friday.

34-year-old Brian J. Diguez was in the dayroom at the prison just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday when the two other inmates allegedly attacked him with "inmate-manufactured weapons," according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation statement.

Staff at the prison quickly ended the altercation and provided life-saving measures to Diguez until he was taken to the prison’s infirmary, where he was pronounced dead by the Folsom Fire Department just before 7:10 p.m.

No others were injured in the attack, according to the CDCR.

The two inmates who allegedly attacked Diguez were identified as 48-year-old Boris Bonilla and 32-year-old Carlos J. Duran, and both were moved to restricted housing as prison authorities investigated the altercation.

A possible motive for the attack was not released.

An investigation into the attack and Diguez’s subsequent death is ongoing, and is being conducted by the Folsom prison Investigative Services Unit, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and the Sacramento County Coroner, according to the CDCR.

The CDCR said Diguez had been sentenced to 21 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. Bonilla was sentenced to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, while Duran was sentenced to two years for a parole violation for vehicle theft with prior vehicle-related theft convictions.