Police say man spray-painted Peninsula synagogue, Teslas with backwards swastikas

A man who allegedly defaced a Foster City synagogue with Nazi imagery in June was later arrested on suspicion of vandalizing Teslas in Burlingame, according to police.

Yoichi David Suruki, 28, is suspected of spray-painting the Peninsula Sinai Congregation building with a backward swastika on June 18, along with the word "Neuralink" and the Neuralink company logo, according to Foster City police.

Neuralink is a company founded by Elon Musk that is working on technology that can be implanted in human brains to allow people to control computers and mobile devices with their minds.

On Tuesday, Burlingame police contacted Foster City investigators to tell them they'd arrested Suruki on suspicion of defacing three Teslas in their city with similar graffiti.

Video surveillance images of Suruki's vehicle led to his identification as a suspect, police said.

During an in-custody interview with Foster City detectives, Suruki, a Foster City resident, allegedly admitted to vandalizing the synagogue, according to police.

Suruki is being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia and committing a crime while on bail or on his own recognizance.

His bail is set at $240,000, according to jail records.



