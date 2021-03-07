Man and woman stabbed early Sunday in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A stabbing that injured a man and a woman early Sunday morning is under investigation, Mountain View police said.
Officers responding about 2 a.m. to reports of a fight that left two people injured in the area of Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane found a man and woman with non-life-threatening stab wounds, but were unable to find a suspect.
The victims were hospitalized for treatment.
Officers returned to the area later Sunday and briefly closed off the 800 block of Villa Street for further investigation.