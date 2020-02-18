Man arrested, accused of trying to kidnap woman from Mountain View home

article

Police in Mountain View arrested a suspect who attempted to kidnap a woman from her home late Monday night.

The 53-year-old woman told police that around 10:30 p.m. she heard someone repeatedly ringing the doorbell at her home on Montelena Court.

When she opened the door, an unidentified man, burst in, grabbed her by the neck and told her she needed to leave the area, according to Mountain View police.

At some point, the suspect tried to force the woman into her own car, but the woman was able to escape from the man's grip and run to a neighbor's home.

The suspect wasn't able to drive the victim's car and ran away from the scene.

When officers got to the scene, the suspect was already gone.

At about 3:15 a.m. officers were called to the same area after receiving a report of a man throwing rocks at windows and yelling.

Once they arrived, officers found the man, who they suspected was connected to the attempted kidnapping, standing on top of a carport.

Using a fire department ladder, officers were able to get the man down.

The victim was able to positively identify the suspect as the man who tried to kidnap her from her home, authorities said.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jeremiah Porter.

During an interview with police, he admitted that he had contact with other residents in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or had interactions with Porter between Friday evening and early Tuesday morning to contact Officer Bobby Taylor at robert.taylor@mountainview.gov.