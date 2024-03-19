Man arrested after allegedly attacking man with ax in Greenbrae

article

A man suspected of attacking someone with an ax in Greenbrae on Tuesday has been arrested, Central Marin Police said.

At around 10:30 a.m., multiple 911 calls came in regarding a man holding an ax following another man in the area of Industrial Way and Rich Street. Other callers said the suspect reportedly broke into a business and attacked someone there.

According to police, employees managed to pin the suspect to the ground until police could arrive, but the victim sustained several facial injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police arrested Petaluma man Scott Scibilia, 54, on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal threats, violating a court order, burglary, and committing a felony while out on bail. An emergency protective order was also issued barring Scibilia from having any contact with the alleged victim.

His bail was set at $1 million.

