Man arrested for allegedly shooting 4-year-old while firing into San Leandro homes

San Leandro police last week arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting and injuring a 4-year-old boy.

Police said Monday that just after 2 p.m. Wednesday they responded to a call from the 400 block of West Juana Avenue regarding a shooting at a residence.

Arriving officers a 4-year-old victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Police personnel provided first aid measures before the boy was medically transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said 33-year-old Adam Johnson of Oakland stood in the shared driveway of a multi-unit residential property and fired five shots in quick succession with a handgun into one of the residences.

Johnson then allegedly fired a single shot into an adjacent residential unit, striking the 4-year-old. Police said the intended victim was in the first residence, uninjured.

Investigators believed Johnson went to the target residence intending to recover a vehicle he reported stolen.

Johnson was arrested Thursday. Police say he's been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's office with two counts of attempted homicide, plus enhancements and special circumstances relating to firearm use and great bodily injury.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Perry at (510) 577-3235, the anonymous tip line at (510) 577-3278.