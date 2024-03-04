Expand / Collapse search

Campaign to recall Pamela Price submits signatures

Published 
Pamela Price
KTVU FOX 2

Signatures collected to recall Alameda D.A. Pamela Price

Organizers of an effort to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price were out in force on Sunday gathering signatures. Some of the signatures were obtained by going door to door in the County, and others through a sign-up station manned in West Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The group trying to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said Monday morning they've submitted enough signatures to the county registrar of voters to qualify for the November ballot.

Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE) said in a statement it gathered at least 127,387 signatures to qualify for the ballot - well above the necessary 73,195 valid signatures to qualify for the fall election.

Featured

Kevin Nishita shooting suspects face new charges, enhancements
article

Kevin Nishita shooting suspects face new charges, enhancements

The Alameda County District Attorney on Friday filed additional charges against the three men who have been blamed for the fatal shooting of security guard Kevin Nishita in 2021.

SAFE said it's a broad coalition of Alameda County residents, business owners, victims, victims' families, and concerned citizens who have come together in the face of rising crime and what it says is a "failure by DA Price to hold perpetrators accountable."

SEE ALSO: Reporter speaks out after Alameda DA bars her from news conference

"DA Price is jeopardizing the safety of every resident and business in Alameda County, by failing to enforce the law, prosecute criminals, and keep violent offenders off our streets," the group said.

A message left at Price's office wasn't returned by 9:30 a.m.