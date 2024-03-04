Campaign to recall Pamela Price submits signatures

The group trying to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said Monday morning they've submitted enough signatures to the county registrar of voters to qualify for the November ballot.

Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE) said in a statement it gathered at least 127,387 signatures to qualify for the ballot - well above the necessary 73,195 valid signatures to qualify for the fall election.

Featured article

SAFE said it's a broad coalition of Alameda County residents, business owners, victims, victims' families, and concerned citizens who have come together in the face of rising crime and what it says is a "failure by DA Price to hold perpetrators accountable."

SEE ALSO: Reporter speaks out after Alameda DA bars her from news conference

"DA Price is jeopardizing the safety of every resident and business in Alameda County, by failing to enforce the law, prosecute criminals, and keep violent offenders off our streets," the group said.

A message left at Price's office wasn't returned by 9:30 a.m.