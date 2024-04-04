Man arrested after body found in bushes near I-80 in Fairfield

article

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Fairfield last week on suspicion of murder, police said Thursday.

Erick John Fredericks is accused of killing Zebulon Ira Baldwin, 43, on March 20.

Fredericks was arrested on March 27 and is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Baldwin was found dead in some bushes on the north side of Travis Boulevard near Interstate Highway 80.

Fredericks is also charged with vandalism. He is scheduled to appear in Solano County Superior Court on April 10.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department's investigations unit at (707) 428-7300.