Man arrested after pulling out a gun in a road rage incident in San Jose

San Jose police have arrested a man they said pulled out a gun and made criminal threats in a road rage incident.

Michael Curcuruto, 33, of Campbell was taken into custody on Tuesday in Campbell after executing a search warrant at his house, where they also found a manufactured firearm.

The arrest stems from what happened on Dec. 11.

Police said they were responding to a report of someone pulling out a gun and pointing it at a group of people in a car in the area of N. 13th and Jackson streets.

San José Police Department Assaults Unit detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and determined that the suspect was Curcuruto, though police did not detail what evidence led them to him.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail in connection with firearm-related charges.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Madera #4857 of the San José Police Assaults Unit via email: 4857@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.

San Jose police released a photo of a firearm they say was used in a road rage incident. Jan. 18, 2024



