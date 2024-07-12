Man arrested after woman's burned body discovered

article

A person of interest in a possible homicide has been arrested after the severely burned body of a woman was found along San Pablo Creek, San Pablo police said Friday.

On July 2 around 1:20 a.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a fire along the creek near the 1900 block of Road 20. After extinguishing the fire, they found a badly burned body, police said.

Investigators couldn't immediately identify the dead person due to the extensive burns. An autopsy found the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

The victim is believed to be a 40-year-old woman who was a transient. The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office is withholding her identity.

A 35-year-old transient, William S. Ramirez, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and arson about 7 a.m. Thursday when officers discovered evidence during a search in the 1800 block of 23rd Street, police said.

He was being held at the Martinez Detention Facility with a bail set at $1.25 million, police said.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Pablo Police Department at (510) 215-3150

