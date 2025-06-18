Man arrested for allegedly stealing tools from San Mateo construction site

article

The Brief A construction site in the 2100 block of Palm Avenue was burglarized twice between May 16 and 21, according to San Mateo Police. Video footage from the scene allowed police to identify the suspect. The alleged burglar was arrested in South San Franicsco on Tuesday.



A man is in custody Wednesday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools and other equipment from a San Mateo construction site.

The backstory:

The San Mateo Police Department received a report on May 21 of a burglary at the construction site in the 2100 block of Palm Avenue. Upon investigating the scene, police learned that the site had been burglarized twice between May 16 and 17, and between May 20 and 21.

Police canvassed the area the same week the department received the report of the burglary, and investigators eventually uncovered video footage from the scene that depicted a male suspect scaling a fence to access the site on May 16.

The footage showed the suspect stealing equipment from the site and returning to a nearby shelter, according to the SMPD.

Staff at the shelter identified the man in the video as 23-year-old Diego Sanchez Palomares of South San Francisco. Staff also confirmed that Palomares had returned to the shelter with power tools, according to police.

The Arrest:

South San Francisco Police Department officers arrested Palomares in the city on Tuesday night. He was transferred to SMPD custody, where he was interviewed and booked into jail for his alleged role in the burglaries at the construction site.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office jail records confirmed Palomares was being held in jail on suspicion of second degree commercial burglary, with his bail set at $25,000.

