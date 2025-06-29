Man arrested for allegedly throwing rock at Vallejo firefighters

article

An Oakland man was arrested for allegedly throwing a rock at a fire engine full of firefighters in Vallejo.

The Vallejo Police Department was called on Friday to the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Redwood Street on reports of an attack on a firefighter, according to a police department statement.

The officer made contact with a firefighter from an outside agency who was in Vallejo to provide mutual aid to the Vallejo Fire Department, and he reported to police that he and other firefighters were in a fire engine responding to an emergency when a man threw a rock at their vehicle.

The firefighter said the rock entered the cabin of the fire engine and struck him in the back of his head. Although he was wearing a helmet at the time of the assault, the force of the impact still required the firefighter to seek medical attention.

The firefighting crew provided police with a description of the suspect, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter provided aerial coverage as police searched the area for the man.

A VFD battalion chief who followed the suspect helped police narrow down the search, allowing them to saturate the area and find 46-year-old Alakemenlee Siaplay of Oakland.

The firefighters positively identified Siaplay as the suspect who allegedly hurled the rock at them, and he was arrested on suspicion of battery on a firefighter and assault with a deadly weapon.

