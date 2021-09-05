Man arrested for driving drunk, dragging boat on wrong side of road

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested early Saturday morning after police said he was driving drunk and dragging a boat behind him on the wrong side of the road.

The Sandwich Police Department said an officer was driving along a service road around 1:30 a.m. September 4 and was nearly hit head-on by a vehicle pulling a boat trailer.

Police say the boat, a 19-foot center console, had fallen off the trailer and was being dragged in the opposite lane of traffic.

The officer wasn’t hit and was able to initiate a traffic stop.

Police said the 22-year-old man behind the wheel was arrested for operating while under the influence, negligent operation and marked lanes violations.

He was expected to be arraigned on charges Tuesday.

This story was reported from Detroit.