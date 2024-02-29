Man attempts to hang himself when arrested, later dies in hospital

A Fairfield man arrested earlier this week for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor and who tried to commit suicide while being taken to jail, has died.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon that 50-year-old Jaime Rodriquez died at the hospital.

Rodriquez was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday at a home in Danville by the county's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, made up of officers from multiple local law enforcement agencies.

Rodriguez allegedly solicited a detective, posing as a 13-year-old boy, for sex. He was arrested on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor to commit a felony, attempted lewd acts on a child, attempted sending harmful material to seduce a minor, and resisting arrest.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said Rodriguez tried to hang himself as officers took him to the Martinez Jail. The sheriff's office said officers gave him medical aid, and Rodriquez was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office spokesperson said, per the county's law enforcement involved fatal incident protocol, that Rodriquez's death will be investigated by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office and the sheriff's office.