Man busted for vandalizing Joe Montana statue at Levi's Stadium after 49ers loss

Police arrested a man suspected of vandalizing a statue of Joe Montana inside Levi's Stadium after Monday night's game, according to Santa Clara officials.

Police said a security officer witnessed the suspect, Jorge Alberto Lopez, grab onto the face mask of the statue and pull it off after the 49ers were handed their first loss of the season against the Seahawks.

Lopez, a resident of Santa Clara, was booked into county jail for felony vandalism.