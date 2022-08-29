Man hit with 83 charges after installing, hiding cameras in Walnut Creek Starbucks

The Contra County District Attorneys' office says they have charged a Walnut Creek man with 83 felony and misdemeanor charges after he installed hidden cameras at a Walnut Creek Starbucks on two separate occasions.

Officials say 54-year-old Steven john Novelli was charged with attempting to produce child pornography, eavesdropping, installing a hidden camera and burglary.

Police say they searched Novelli's home on August 10 and confiscated numerous pieces of digital evidence. He as booked into the Martinez Detention Center on August 25 and is awaiting arraignment.

Officials say they are still looking to talk to anyone who may have been at Starbucks on 140 Main st. in Walnut Creek on June 4 between 3:30 p.m. and 5;00 p.m. and on July 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Walnut Creek Detective Tyler Bertolozzi at tbertolozzi@walnutcreekpd.com.