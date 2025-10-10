Expand / Collapse search

Man charged after racist death threats to Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee

Published  October 10, 2025 12:41pm PDT
Barbara Lee
The Brief

    • David Pokorny, 45, of El Cerrito has been charged with hate crime and threats against a public official after allegedly sending racist, violent emails to Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee.
    • The emails, sent in September, included explicit death threats and racial tones, prompting Lee’s staff to alert law enforcement.
    • Pokorny remains held at Santa Rita Jail on $70,000 bail.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 45-year-old man faces hate crime charges after allegedly sending threatening and racist emails to Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee, including threats to kill and torture her, authorities said.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged David Pokorny, of El Cerrito, with threatening a public official and hate crime.

He remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin with bail set at $70,000.

Disturbing emails sent to mayor

Members of Mayor Lee’s staff contacted law enforcement after receiving several threatening and disturbing emails sent from an unfamiliar Google account, officials said.

The first email from the defendant was received on Sept. 7, but a staff member discovered the emails on Sept. 22 while checking the mayor’s inbox. The messages contained explicit threats and racial slurs.

One email sent Sept. 7 contained racist language and threats to kill Lee and other government officials.

"I want all the [N-word] in Oakland killed. They’re an unhealthy pest. If you want to keep the [expletive] alive, then I want you killed, too," the email read in part. "I think we should kill all of the government officials in Oakland and all of the police officers and judges in Oakland as well."

Full interview: Oakland mayor-elect Barbara Lee on public safety priorities

Full interview: Oakland mayor-elect Barbara Lee on public safety priorities

In her first sit-down interview since winning the Oakland mayoral election, Mayor-elect Barbara Lee speaks with KTVU political reporter and anchor Greg Lee to discuss her public safety plan.

Another email, sent on Sept. 21, stated:"You are a psychopath, and I’m going to torture and murder you."

Lee and her staff deemed the threats credible and reported them to authorities. The investigation led to Pokorny’s arrest and formal charges this week.

Rise in threats against public officials

Violence and threats targeting elected leaders, lawmakers, and public officials are increasing, according to the Associated Press.

In June, a Minnesota lawmaker was killed and another wounded in a targeted attack by a man posing as a police officer.

Investigators later found writings listing dozens of Democratic members of Congress, state legislators, and others the suspect allegedly intended to target.

The Source: Information for this report was sourced from court documents. 

