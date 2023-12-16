Man charged in Mission District mass shooting

A Richmond man has been charged in connection to a mass shooting in the Mission District that injured eight people in June, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office says Javier Campos, 23, committed the acts to benefit a criminal street gang while he was out on bail for another case.

The shooting happened June 9 around 9 p.m. when officers responding found several victims with gunshot wounds. Medics were called to the scene to treat the victims before taking them to the hospital. Nine people in total were struck by the gunfire, the DA's office said.

Campos is charged with one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and causing great bodily injury. He also faces eight counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and causing great bodily injury.

Campos could face life in prison for the shooting. Police say though charges have been filed, this is still an active investigation. Anyone who has more information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444.