Person of interest detained in connection to Mission District shooting

San Francisco Police Department says Javier Campos, the person of interest named earlier this week in connection to the Mission District shooting that injured nine people on Friday, is now in custody.

SFPD describe this as a "multi-jurisdictional effort" and that Campos had several outstanding warrants for his arrest from multiple Bay Area agencies. Police did not elaborate on Campos' status as a person of interest or if he is now considered a suspect. Campos is an alleged Sureño gang member and is suspected of an Oakland homicide.

Friday's shooting happened at a street party near 24th and Treat streets. The party was hosted by Mission Skateboards. The party was a celebration for Dying Breed clothing company, which sells merchandise inside Mission Skateboards.

Witnesses said a gunman inside a car opened fire in a drive-by style shooting as a crowd of about 20 people stood outside. Campos is associated with a sliver Mercedes that was photographed near the scene of the shooting. A source told KTVU Campos is not that vehicle's registered owner.

Some of the victims were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for their injuries.

Police considered this a targeted and isolated incident.

