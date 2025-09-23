Man charged in stabbing deaths of wife, mother-in-law in Walnut Creek

The Brief Man charged with double murder in stabbing deaths of wife and mother-in-law. Slayings come two days after triple homicide in San Jose with links to domestic violence. Suspects in both cases could get life without parole if convicted.



A man has been charged with double murder in the stabbing deaths of his wife and her mother in Walnut Creek.

"We have a family that's now shattered, and we also have a community that is grieving, and so we join in that grieving," said Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton.

Twin girls home at time of Walnut Creek double slaying

What we know:

It happened Thursday night at a home on Kelobra Court. KVU has learned authorities believe Howard Wang, 43, slashed the throats of his wife, Linlin Guo and mother-in-law Beimin Cheng. Sources say he then fired two shots from a 9mm handgun and falsely claimed he had shot at a fleeing intruder responsible for the killings.

KTVU has also learned the couple's 8-year-old twin daughters were home at the time.

Prosecutors have also charged Wang with dissuading his wife from reporting a crime in January 2023. Records show in January 2024, he filed for divorce, only to drop the case in August. Authorities say that same month, he threatened his wife.

Adding to the chaos, KTVU has learned Wang had a girlfriend who showed up to court Tuesday and got into a physical confrontation with a member of the victims' family. Sheriff's deputies had to separate the woman from relatives of the victims and the woman sat alone in a different row in the courtroom gallery.

Wang's arraignment was delayed until Oct. 3 to give him time to confirm his legal representation.

San Jose triple homicide has ties to domestic violence

What they're saying:

In San Jose, police say Joseph Vicencio, 27, shot and killed his girlfriend, her roommate and the roommate's boyfriend. Police say Vicencio had strangled and punched his girlfriend in the days leading up to the triple homicide.

In both the San Jose and Walnut Creek homicides, prosecutors have lodged the special circumstance of multiple murder, meaning if convicted, both Vicencio and Wang could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

"Oftentimes, victims do not understand they are placing that family member in danger," said Carolyn Russell, executive director of A Safe Place in Oakland.

Russell said it's often better for domestic violence survivors to consult with counselors, not loved ones, so as to minimize any secondary victims.

"People often want to go to where it's more comfortable and familiar, but it's not the best place for you. When you're in a domestic violence situation, the best place for you is with professionals, not with family and friends," Russell said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter.

The Source: KTVU reporting, San Jose and Walnut Creek police, Santa Clara and Contra Costa County DA's offices