Man charged in string of 17 San Francisco burglaries

article

The Brief Gaspar Dzul-Canul was charged in connection to a series of alleged burglaries. The man allegedly stole several thousand dollars worth of bicycles, and caused costly damage to San Francisco homes. Dzul-Canul is next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday



A 28-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies by the San Francisco District Attorney on Thursday in connection with a string of more than a dozen residential burglaries throughout the city.

Gaspar Dzul-Canul was initially charged in connection to three residential burglary incidents in the Richmond District that were allegedly carried out on May 22 and May 28, according to the SFDA.

"He pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations to three counts of first-degree residential burglary as well as unlawful taking of a vehicle and possession of burglar tools. The [SFDA] moved to have him detained pending trial in that case because of the public safety risk he posed," the district attorney’s office said in a statement, adding that Dzul-Canul was ultimately held in custody without bail.

A string of burglaries:

Since the initial case, the San Francisco Police Department has solved 14 additional alleged residential burglaries in which Dzul-Canul was identified as the suspect, according to the SFDA.

Authorities said that, in one burglary, Dzul-Canul allegedly drilled holes into the garage door of residences and used an "antenna tool" to release the emergency latch , open the garage door and steal bicycles from inside the building.

On Feb. 2, Dzul-Canul allegedly burglarized two homes within minutes of each other, again allegedly stealing two bicycles that were valued at a combined $14,000, and causing $6,000 in damage to both homes’ garage doors.

On May 8, Dzul-Canul allegedly burglarized two additional homes on the very same street during the early morning hours, again causing costly damage to garage doors.

Finally, in the early morning hours of May 11, Dzul-Canul allegedly burglarized another home and stole two more bikes valued at $7,200 while causing $600 in damage to a garage door, according to the SFDA.

Dzul-Canul is next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in the previously charged residential burglary cases and for an arraignment on the most recent cases charged.