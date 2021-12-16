Man charged with making threats toward VTA employees at committee meeting

A man is charged with making criminal threats toward the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Agency during a committee meeting.

Rolan LeBrun, 69, was recorded on video making threats toward VTA employees during the virtual meeting, the transportation agency said. Though the agency has not yet disclosed the nature of those alleged threats.

LeBrun, who is not a VTA employee, was arrested by sheriff's deputies on Tuesday.

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge set bail for LeBrun at $350,000.

If LeBrun bails out of jail, he will be placed on house arrest.

"We are glad to see the court take this situation as seriously as we do," said VTA General Manager Carolyn Gonot. "Especially in light of the tragic attack on our light rail facility in May, this kind of behavior from anyone is reprehensible."

Advertisement

LeBrun is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28.